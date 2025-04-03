The ‘Hibs Supporters’ Panel’ will be made up of supporters that represent different elements of the Hibernian FC fanbase, and senior Club personnel.

The Panel will meet three times a season, alongside the Annual General Meeting, creating an open forum for fans to raise issues affecting them, and an opportunity for the Club to engage with supporters on specific topics, projects or ongoing actions.

At the Club’s Annual General Meeting in February, Executive Director Ian Gordon made a commitment to improving engagement and communication with supporters, which is why at least one Board Member and members of the Club’s senior leadership team will always be present at the panel meetings.

The ‘Hibs Supporters’ Panel’ will be made up of 15 individuals, comprising of members of supporter groups and individual supporters who would like to have a greater influence on the Football Club.

If you would like to apply to be a representative on the ‘Hibs Supporters’ Panel’, then go to the Club’s website.

Supporters interested in being part of the Panel apply before 5pm on Thursday 17 April, 2025.

Notes from the ‘Hibs Supporters’ Panel’ meetings will be taken by Hibernian Supporters Limited (HSL), and will be published on the Club’s website and across social media.

