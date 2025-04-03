Major works on McDonald Road

Scottish Water have just carried out part of a major project on McDonald Road to ensure that the waste water there Keeps on moving.

Cycling Scotland looking for new trustees

Cycling Scotland is recruiting new trustees and the closing date is 23 April. The criteria are experience in transport planning, legal or HR which would help support the charity’s mission.

This call to action comes at an important time for cycling in Edinburgh as the City Centre West to East Link (CCWEL) connecting Roseburn to the city centre has recorded 1,000 additional people cycling a two day survey period in January 2025.

This is an 83% increase on the same period in 2024 and the charity says is evidence of the growing success of a landmark new cycle route in the city.

Officially opened in early 2024, Edinburgh’s 4km City Centre West to East Link (CCWEL) provides a high-quality west-east cycling route connecting Roseburn in the city’s West End to Picardy Place, via Haymarket Rail Station. The project included improved road crossings, footways, street surfacing and greening improvements along the route, and was delivered by The City of Edinburgh Council, with funding from Transport Scotland through Sustrans’ Places For Everyone programme, alongside additional funding from the Scottish Government and the Council’s transport budget.

At Picardy Place, the CCWEL now connects to the 2km Leith Walk cycle route, which enjoyed a total of 580,000 cycle journeys in 2024 – a 40% increase on the number of cycle journeys recorded in 2023.

20/3/2024

The new City Centre West to East Link (CCWEL) walking, wheeling and cycling route officially opened at Haymarket. Picture Alan Simpson





After publication of the survey results, Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Fiona Hyslop, said: “I’m pleased to welcome this latest evidence from Cycling Scotland. It confirms what cities around the world and here in Scotland already know – where you create a safer environment for cycling through quality infrastructure and support to use it, you see more people cycling.



“In turn, this means more people living healthier lives, saving money, leaving their car at home and reducing their emissions.



“To support the continued ambitions and leadership of our towns and cities – and to make walking, wheeling and cycling easier for shorter everyday journeys, in 2025-26 the Scottish Government will invest £188 million to make it even easier for people to choose sustainable active travel.”

Cllr Stephen Jenkinson, Transport and Environment Convener at City of Edinburgh Council, said: “Here in Edinburgh, it’s really encouraging to see these new figures which reflect the increased popularity and patronage of the CCWEL since its opening last year. Equally, the increase in cycle journeys at the junction of Picardy Place and Leith Walk is very welcome news. Providing quality active travel infrastructure across our city remains a key priority and I’m determined that this will continue.

“It’s clear that by providing these amenities which allow active travel in a safe, simple and integrated way we’ll see an uptake in use. In order to fulfil our climate objectives and goals for mobility in the city, we have a responsibility to our residents and visitors to maintain, improve and expand this infrastructure. Indeed, just a few months ago we saw the opening of the Roseburn to Union Canal route and with ongoing projects like Leith Connections and Meadows to George Street I’m really optimistic looking forward.”

New temporary library

As we referred to in our round up of the planning applications made to Edinburgh Council this week, an application has been made to site Blackhall Library on a temporary basis at the nearby school. The library is closed as the building contains Reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC). The proposal is to move the library facility while councillors decide what to do about a replacement.

Cllr Val Walker, Culture and Communities Convener, said: “We know how important it is that people across Blackhall and Davidson’s Mains have access to quality local services in places that are convenient and accessible for them. That’s why we’re proposing a temporary library at Davidson’s Mains Primary School until a long term solution can be delivered. At the same time, we’re improving access around the school site to create a safer environment for everyone.

“We want to make sure the school and local community are involved in how the service is delivered and the types of activities that will take place at the replacement library. The school will be able to make use of the facility, and we hope that the closer relationship with the school will bring wider benefits for learning for all.

“We also want to ensure that the longer-term solution delivers the best possible outcome for everyone who uses these services, and we look forward to hearing from residents and people across the local community when we launch our consultation on the full replacement for Blackhall Library in the spring.”

Scottish Book Trust competition

The Scottish Book Trust have told us that they have five copies of Hello Bunny! by Sharon King-Chai – a book for early years readers – babies up to two-years-old – to give away.

Just answer the question here for your chance to win.

Entries close at 11.59pm on Wednesday 30 April and winners will be chosen at random.

‘Hello Bunny by Sharon King-Chai is a beautiful, vibrant and colourful book to share together – perfect for the beginning of spring. Little ones can enjoy spotting all the different animals and plants together, from wee lambs and bluebells to chicks and decorated eggs, and finally to themselves in the shiny mirror!’

– Susan Park (Early Years Community Engagement Administrator)

PORNO at Leith Theatre



The stage adaptation of Irvine Welsh’s Porno, adapted by Davie Carswell, is coming to Leith Theatre this summer.



This is the stage adaptation of the follow up novel to Trainspotting, set 15 years after Trainspotting. Find out what has become of Renton, Sickboy, Spud & Begbie.



The play is adapted by Davie Carswell, the writer of The Tommy Burns Story and Glasgow Kiss.



Porno started out as 50 minute version with a month long, sold out run at the Pleasance as part of the Edinburgh Fringe 2022.



The two hour full length version went on to have a sold out run at the King’s in September 2023, progressing to the Liverpool Olympia, the Crewe Lyceum, the Manchester Waterside and then a 7 week sold out run at the Art’s Theatre in London’s West End, where it was nominated as best new play in the What’s On Stage Awards.



Tickets on sale NOW. You don’t want to miss this.



PORNO 18 and 19 July Leith Theatre, Main Auditorium

