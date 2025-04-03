A programme to find the real changemakers at the heart of Scottish civic society has been launched by The Hunter Foundation.

Following the success of a pilot last year, the net has been cast wider to find individuals who make a real difference at the heart of communities by bringing entrepreneurial thinking to help solve some of the biggest social challenges facing the nation.

Candidates from the Edinburgh area are eligible to apply to Scotland’s Changemakers if they run a Scottish social business or charity that is delivering proven social impact, to be a part of the supported programme that will help them scale their reach and impact, and make even more of a difference to the communities they care about.

Successful participants must share a common purpose – to be a force for good in the communities where they operate and drive real, demonstrable, positive change that will impact the lives of many.

THF founder, Sir Tom Hunter, said: “Scotland’s Changemakers is about discovering the ordinary people in our communities who are doing extraordinary things. They don’t even realise how special they are or the significant contribution they make to Scottish society and the economy. The work they do is driven by a genuine passion to make a difference, and has a multiplier effect on so many levels.

“They are breaking down barriers, championing inclusion over exclusion and creating meaningful change through their learned experiences and entrepreneurial mindset. Imagine if we could magnify that and provide a framework that would allow this invaluable contribution to society to be delivered at scale? That’s exactly what Scotland’s Changemakers is designed to do.”

The organisations that took part in the inaugural programme focus on wide ranging issues including poverty, homelessness, education, healthcare, mental health and unemployment.

Susan McGhee, CEO of Flexible Childcare Services Scotland took part in the pilot last year, she said: “When you bring together a group of people who have a shared purpose to make a difference, great things can happen. Scotland’s Changemakers provided the perfect environment where real, honest advice could be shared from inspiring speakers from across different industries. They were so helpful and generous with their time during and after and showed us how to switch from survival mode into scale up mode.

“You can feel isolated at times when you are just so focused on the day to day, so I loved that this programme connected us with a peer support network where we could learn from each other. The bonds, friendships and takeaways that came out of it will stay with us.

“I’ve applied so much of the knowledge to our own organisation and felt a new found confidence that helped me to be brave and bold in our approach. I’d encourage anyone out there who is eligible to apply, it might just be the door of opportunity you’ve been waiting on to open for some time.”

Lisa Gallacher, director and co-founder at Flexibility Works was also on the programme last year. She said: “Being part of the Changemakers programme came at the perfect time in our growth journey, providing a safe space to learn alongside amazing peers in a supportive environment.

“The input, insight and challenge from external business leaders and coaches from a range of sectors encouraged me to be more courageous in my thinking, while also providing me with some very practical skills to take back to my team. The non-judgemental approach of the Hunter Foundation Team in a calm and beautiful environment forces you to take invaluable time out of your organisation to think and plan, inspiring you to achieve so much more.

“Being part of the programme has given me new energy, fresh ambition and invaluable connections to positively drive the next stage of the Flexibility Works journey.”

Other alumni of the programme include David Duke of Street Soccer, which uses football-inspired training and personal development as a medium to empower people who are affected by social exclusion, Fiona McKenzie of Ayrshire charity CentreStage, who has created her very own community village giving society’s most excluded somewhere to belong and Caroline Spiers of Calum’s Cabin which provides holiday respite for families of children facing cancer.

Applications are open now and can be made by visiting www.scotlandschangemakers.com

Deadline for entries is 5pm on 18th April.

