Police are appealing for information after an 18-year-old man was found seriously injured on Bath Street, Portobello at 6.40pm on Friday, 10 January, 2025.

Emergency services attended and he was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary where his injuries are described as serious but not thought to be life threatening.

Enquiries are ongoing to identify and trace three men believed to be involved in the incident.

Two are described as tall, of slim build, wearing dark clothing, black balaclavas and riding dark coloured e-bikes.

The third is described as being of stocky build with blonde hair.

Detective Inspector Dougal Begg said: “We are continuing our enquiries to establish the full circumstances and a police presence will remain in the area.

“We believe this was a targeted attack and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and who may have information which could assist to contact us.

“I would also appeal to anyone with dash-cam or private CCTV footage to get in touch.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2687 of Friday, 10 January 2025. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.

