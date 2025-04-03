The Younger Building at Edinburgh Park is to be transformed by the new owners Scarborough Group International who have submitted an application for building warrant to The City of Edinburgh Council.

The owners have appointed a team including AHR architects, Buro Happold structural engineers, Gardiner & Theobald quantity surveyors, Muir Construction as main contractor, and property management after development will be provided by Redpath Bruce.

The vacant building extends to almost 90,000 square feet over six floors and was first built for NatWest Group. Scarborough Group International believe that they can produce an adaptable space with an improved environmental performance.

The mechanical and electrical systems will be upgraded, energy efficiency improved and the atrium spaces will be enclosed to increase the lettable footprint.

Paul Kelly, Managing Director at Scarborough Group International, said: “This is a well-located building with solid fundamentals that just needs the right investment to make it fit-for-purpose in today’s market. By focusing on energy performance, flexibility and functionality, we’re confident the former Younger Building will meet the needs of today’s occupiers. Assembling a strong, delivery-focused team is a key part of that process, and we’re pleased to now be progressing with our plans.”

Gurminder Sanghera, Director at AHR, commented: “This project is a fantastic opportunity to transform a large open-plan office into a vibrant, future-ready workplace. By reimagining the space, we will create a more flexible and sustainable environment that delivers a much wider range of business requirements. With rising demand for high-quality, energy-efficient workplaces that enhance peoples’ health and wellbeing, our design approach focuses on human centric design principles to unlock the building’s full potential— to create attractive workplaces with amenities where people can thrive.”

Gurminder Sanghera

Paul Kelly

Like this: Like Loading...