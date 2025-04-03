An appeal has been launched by the Disasters Emergency Committee in Scotland to support those affected by the earthquake in Myanmar.

More than 2,800 people have died, and thousands more are injured in a country already in need of humanitarian aid.

Infrastructure has been destroyed and people are cut off from essential services, with many sleeping in the streets as aftershocks continue.

The DEC brings together 15 leading UK aid charities at times of crisis overseas where there is significant unmet humanitarian need. Most have been working for some time with expert local partners in Myanmar. They now urgently need more funds to scale up their work and reach the most vulnerable.

Jamie Livingstone, Head of Oxfam Scotland and spokesman for the DEC in Scotland said: “The earthquake in Myanmar has torn apart lives, leaving thousands dead and many others lost beneath the rubble. Many people are sleeping outside in fear of aftershocks, with nothing but the open sky above them and no shelter to protect them. People are scared, injured, and in urgent need of food, clean water and medical care.

“For people who have already endured years of hardship and instability, this devastating disaster has pushed them beyond the brink. DEC charities are on the ground, and with partners are working around the clock to provide life-saving support. At a time of multiple crises, we are asking people across Scotland to show their solidarity with the people of Myanmar. Every donation, no matter the size, will help us scale up our response and deliver aid to those who need it most.”

The Appeal has been given an early boost here in Scotland with the Scottish Government releasing £200,000 from its Humanitarian Emergency Fund

First Minister John Swinney said: “Our thoughts are with the people of Myanmar following this devastating earthquake. Scotland stands in solidarity with all those affected, and, through the Scottish Humanitarian Emergency Fund, we will support the vital efforts of aid agencies working in extremely challenging conditions to deliver urgent life-saving support.

“I urge the people of Scotland to support the Myanmar Earthquake Appeal and help those in desperate need. Every donation will make a valuable difference in delivering food, clean water, and medical assistance to the most vulnerable.”

Every pound donated by the British public will be also matched by the UK Government through its UK Aid Match scheme, up to the value of £5 million.

UK Minister for Development, Baroness Chapman, said: “The UK government is proud to support the Disasters Emergency Committee’s efforts to do more for people in desperate need in Myanmar. We will match public donations pound-for-pound up to £5 million, meaning your support will go even further.

“UK support is already reaching hardest hit areas, supplying emergency items, including food, water and shelter. For people already enduring so much turmoil, this crisis has only brought more suffering and urgent need to Myanmar.”

Donations can be made at www.dec.org.uk or by phone 0330 123 0555 or via text HOPE to 70727 to donate £10

