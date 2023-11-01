Entries are now open for the Midlothian & East Lothian Business Awards 2024 which celebrate the best of a wide range of companies, charities and organisations in the area.



The awards are now in their 16th year and are organised by Midlothian & East Lothian Chamber of Commerce and they are free to enter.

What’s more, businesses do not need to be a member of Midlothian & East Lothian Chamber to take part.



There are ten categories which cover all sectors and sizes of business and charities and the deadline for entries is January 12. Submit your entries via www.melcc.org.uk.



Karen Ritchie, chief executive officer of the chamber, said: “The Midlothian and East Lothian Business Awards cover all business sectors and are a great way for businesses to raise their profile, engage their staff and celebrate their achievements.



“We encourage you to put your application forward to unlock your business’s full potential and gain the recognition it deserves.”

PICTURE: William Kivlin with award. He switched from sitting in a homeless shelter to being recognised as a Local Hero at the Midlothian and East Lothian Business Awards earlier this year. He runs The Old School Takeaway in Dalkeith.

Like this: Like Loading...