Tourism in Midlothian and East Lothian is centre stage at a special networking event at Queen Margaret University on Wednesday, May 17 (14.00 to 16.00).



Karen Ritchie, CEO of Midlothian and East Lothian Chamber of Commerce, believes this event offers an invaluable opportunity to meet other tourism businesses to promote your business, share business knowledge and interests, strengthen current business relationships and establish new ones.



Delegates should be prepared to move tables and she said: “It’s not who YOU know, it’s who they know – the power of connections.”



The guest speaker is Rob Dickson (pictured), director of industry and destination development at VisitScotland. Their remit is to develop and maintain strategic relationships with a wide range of partners, including tourism businesses, industry bodies, Destination Management Organisations (DMOs) and local authorities.



Entry is FREE and is open to all tourism, hospitality and tourism related businesses but, as places are fairly limited, only two people from one company may attend. Light refreshments will be provided.



Event details: The Power of connections, May 17 (14.00 to 16.00). The postcode is EH21 6UU

