The show must go on and the Brunton Theatre Trust are working with Loretto School Theatre, Musselburgh, Northesk Parish Church, Musselburgh and the Assembly Rooms, Edinburgh to present their programme of screenings and events.



David Tennant returns to the stage in one of Britain’s most powerful plays, the National Theatre Live’s, Good, on Thursday 4 and Friday 5 May at 7pm, playing an ordinary man who is swept in to the Nazi regime. This is a cinema screening of the West End play.



Relax at lunchtime in the Northesk Parish Church, just across the road from The Brunton, on Tuesday 9 May at 1pm with The Lark Piano Trio (pictured) performing a bite-sized concert. An optional light lunch of soup and a sandwich is served in the church hall adjacent to the church at noon.



The trio’s set includes Schumann: Piano Trio No 2 in G minor, Haydn: Piano Trio No 44 in E major.



Over to the Assembly Rooms in central Edinburgh now for 80’s Mania is on Thursday 11 May (7.30pm) featuring 28 chart topping pop icons authentically recreated with live band.



There are tributes to Duran Duran, Human League, Kim Wilde, Culture Club, Madonna, Frankie Goes to Hollywood, Bananarama and Madness.



Tickets are available online at www.thebrunton.co.uk or by calling 0131 653 5245

