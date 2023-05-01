The traditional May Day festival was held on Calton Hill on Sunday evening.
See what you missed here.
All photos courtesy of Brian Anderson. (Some of these photos show people in various states of undress)
Tourism promotion in special networking event
Tourism in Midlothian and East Lothian is centre stage at a special networking event at Queen Margaret University on Wednesday, May 17 (14.00 to 16.00). Karen Ritchie, CEO of Midlothian and East Lothian Chamber of Commerce, believes this event offers an invaluable opportunity to meet other tourism businesses to promote your business, share business knowledge…
Continue Reading Tourism promotion in special networking event
Cherry hits back after appearance at The Fringe cancelled
Joanna Cherry, KC, MP for Edinburgh South West, was invited to appear at the New Town Theatre on 10 August this year in one of a series of lunchtime political chats set up at The Stand Comedy Club’s venue on George Street during Edinburgh Festival Fringe. But now that invitation has been rescinded. Joanna Cherry,…
Continue Reading Cherry hits back after appearance at The Fringe cancelled
Capital Coffee – Hideout Old Town
Nestled just around the corner from the Castle and the Grassmarket on Upper Bow is a lovely cosy nook. Hideout Old Town opened in late 2019. It’s great to be able to find good specialty coffee in such a busy, touristy area. As such, it is part of a trend towards better coffee in and…
Grange up-beat despite play-off defeat
Grange coach Martin Constable was still up-beat despite the club being edged 2-0 by Western Wildcats in the hockey play-off at Glasgow’s National Hockey Centre. Constable, a former Grange player, said: “Gold in the men’s Premiership, silver in the play-offs and bronze in Europe.” Looking back at the game on Sunday against Western, he said…
Robertson responds to Foreign Secretary’s directive on ministerial visits
The Cabinet Secretary for Culture, External Affairs and Culture, Angus Robertson, has sent a formal response after a directive from the Foreign Secretary, James Cleverly, to UK Government diplomats was revealed. The letter outlined the way that Scottish government ministers’ overseas visits should be managed and supported. It was in effect an attempt to rein…
Continue Reading Robertson responds to Foreign Secretary’s directive on ministerial visits
Kailzie re-opens and interest is high
A new era begins for Kailzie Trout and Salmon Fishery near Peebles who have confirmed that they will re-open on May 6 under new ownership after being closed for over 18 months. The re-opening has attracted a lot of interest and only a handful of spaces are available for opening day on the fly pond. Spaces…