The traditional May Day festival was held on Calton Hill on Sunday evening.

All photos courtesy of Brian Anderson. (Some of these photos show people in various states of undress)

Tourism promotion in special networking event

Tourism in Midlothian and East Lothian is centre stage at a special networking event at Queen Margaret University on Wednesday, May 17 (14.00 to 16.00). Karen Ritchie, CEO of Midlothian and East Lothian Chamber of Commerce, believes this event offers an invaluable opportunity to meet other tourism businesses to promote your business, share business knowledge…

Robertson responds to Foreign Secretary’s directive on ministerial visits

The Cabinet Secretary for Culture, External Affairs and Culture, Angus Robertson, has sent a formal response after a directive from the Foreign Secretary, James Cleverly, to UK Government diplomats was revealed. The letter outlined the way that Scottish government ministers’ overseas visits should be managed and supported. It was in effect an attempt to rein…

