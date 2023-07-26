Businesses in the Lothians and beyond are invited to attend the Midlothian & East Lothian Business Expo on September 28 (10am – 4pm) at Eskmills Venue in Musselburgh.



Entry is free and the event provides a platform for businesses to network, build relationships and trade services and support.



Karen Ritchie, chief executive of the chamber, said the Expo will bring together hundreds of people to share ideas.



She added: “The exhibition is open to all businesses, regardless of location. Whether you’re looking for products, contacts or networking, exhibitions are a productive way to build relationships and leverage the best contacts.



“There will be around 50 businesses exhibiting along with an estimated hundreds of delegates on the day, allowing you to meet and build relationships face-to-face, keep up-to-date with trends and innovation, talk to exhibitors and attend seminars.



“There you will gain knowledge to help develop your business and they will also allow you to get latest updates to industry and the community.”



A speed networking session and seminars be held throughout the day.

