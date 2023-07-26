Calem Nieuwenhof came to Tynecastle to watch Hearts play five years ago and understands the passion of the fans and that was one of the key factors in his decision to join the cinch Premiership club.



The Aussie central midfielder, of course, joins from Western Sydney Wanderers and links up with fellow countrymen, Cammy Devlin, Kye Rowles and Nathan Atkinson, at the Gorgie club and that, he believes, will help him settle in.



And the Sydney-raised, 5ft 11in player, who has made five appearances for the Australian under-23 side, said: “This is a huge club with so much history and I am so excited to be here.”



The 22-year-old said he always wanted to play his football in Europe and he believes joining the Tynecastle team is a great move. He added: “Having some Aussies here should make things easier and it was an easy decision to say yes when Hearts came in.”

