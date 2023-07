Fife Flyers have confirmed the return of home-grown talent James Spence and the 21-year-old forward is the first local player to be

The Elite League club’s new coach Tom Coolen said: ‘It is great to have a UK developed player on our roster.

“James gives our team depth in the forward area and I look forward to helping James improve his game.”

Spence (picture courtesy of Fife Flyers images) said: “The new roster is building up nicely. I can’t wait to see what the team and I can accomplish.”

Like this: Like Loading...