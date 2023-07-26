Fans of the Stellar Monarchs and Stellar Monarchs Academy have a double dose of action on Friday with Monarchs v Berwick Bandits at 7pm followed by Monarchs Academy v Berwick Bullets.

This is a key match for Monarchs in the Championship as Bandits are one of their rivals for a play-off slot and the Edinburgh side did exceptionally well to win at Berwick last Saturday.

And they now want to win on their home shale but Paco Castagna and Lasse Fredriksen are out and Adam Roynon guests of Fredriksen.

Berwick have Rory Schlein (pictured) back in action but James Pearson comes in for injured Jacob Hook.

Monarchs’ team manager Alex Harkess said: “There are no easy matches for us this year, but Friday is a match that we must win and there is no reason to think that we won’t win.

“Hopefully, they will all produce what they are capable of. If Kye continues to improve as he did at Berwick, if the top two do what they usually do, if Bastian keeps moving forward, then we will be OK, simple as that.”

Monarchs are in sixth place in the Championship with Berwick two places lower and both need points badly.

STELLAR MONARCHS: Josh Pickering (captain), Bastian Borke, Kye Thomson, rider replacement for Paco Castagna, Craig Cook, Dayle Wood, Adam Roynon (guest).

FTS BANDITS: Rory Schlein, Jonas Knudsen, Jye Etheridge, Leon Flint (captain), Thomas Jorgensen, James Pearson (guest), Connor Coles.

The Stellar Monarchs Academy have won four matches in the National League this year, but they have accepted that they will not gain one of the only two play-off positions.

Nevertheless an entertaining match is in prospect as the second part of the double-header, especially with the surprise return of former Rye House rider Steve Boxall in Berwick colours.

Boxall is a double individual champion of the UK third tier league and could significantly strengthen the Bullets alongside Connor Coles, Danny Phillips and Greg Blair.

On the Academy side, Max Perry steps in to guest for injured Jacob Hook and the home side are looking to pick up the two points for the win plus the aggregate, having won at Berwick recently by a handsome margin.

Scott Wilson, the home team’s boss, said: “We have had an up and down time in the last fortnight and yet another injury blow to deal with having lost Jacob Hook.

“We will look to end a busy period with a win and three league points before a month-long break. Hopefully, by the time we resume, we will have Jacob and Alex Spooner back in the side allowing us to track almost a full team again”.

Adam Roynon takes over at No 1 for the Academy with Max Clegg having been given a revised average.

STELLAR MONARCHS ACADEMY: Adam Roynon, Mark Parker, rider replacement for Alex Spooner, Max Perry (guest), Max Clegg, Micky Simpson, Dayle Wood.

GHT BULLETS: Connor Col es, Jamie Halder, Greg Blair (captain), Danny Phillips, Steve Boxall, Kieran Douglas, Mason Watson.

