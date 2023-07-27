The World Press Photo exhibition will go on display at The Scottish Parliament from Saturday 5 – Saturday 26 August.
Representing major news events from 2022, the 2023 World Press Photo Contest winning works call attention to some of the most pressing issues facing the world today.
From the devastating documentation of the war in Ukraine and historic protests in Iran, to the realities in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan, and the many faces of the climate crisis in countries ranging from Morocco to Australia to Peru to Kazakhstan.
The exhibition is free and will be on display in the Main Hall of the Scottish Parliament Monday to Saturday.
Portrait of King Charles targeted at Portrait Gallery
Climate campaigners wearing This is Rigged T-shirts targeted a portrait of King Charles at the Scottish National Portrait Gallery with spray paint on Wednesday afternoon. The slogan sprayed onto the glass covering the portrait – The People are mightier than the lord – dates from the times of the Highland Clearances. The two protesters can…
Five things you need to know today
Playfair Steps The steps from the Mound Precinct to a point halfway up The Mound are open again after years of closure during building works at the National Galleries of Scotland to create ten new gallery spaces. The galleries will open to the public in September. This is a big cause for celebration ahead of…
Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023 – KlangHaus: InHaus
Arts collective KlangHaus are set to return to the Fringe with a new show deconstructing the conventions of live music – this time in a in a unique domestic setting A few years back the original KlangHaus created a sensation in Summerhall’s Small Animal Hospital, ripping up the rule book of gig-going to create a…
Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023 – St James Quarter Sessions
St James Quarter is offering a programme of emerging music talent and street performances in the heart of Scotland’s capital with ‘St James Quarter Sessions’. Taking place throughout August, The Quarter will provide a unique addition to this year’s Fringe programme. Inviting music lovers to a month-long festival held in the lifestyle district of Edinburgh,…
Two out as Monarchs chase play-off berth
Fans of the Stellar Monarchs and Stellar Monarchs Academy have a double dose of action on Friday with Monarchs v Berwick Bandits at 7pm followed by Monarchs Academy v Berwick Bullets. This is a key match for Monarchs in the Championship as Bandits are one of their rivals for a play-off slot and the Edinburgh…
Spence can’t wait to lace on his boots for Fife
Fife Flyers have confirmed the return of home-grown talent James Spence and the 21-year-old forward is the first local player to be The Elite League club’s new coach Tom Coolen said: ‘It is great to have a UK developed player on our roster. “James gives our team depth in the forward area and I look…
