The World Press Photo exhibition will go on display at The Scottish Parliament from Saturday 5 – Saturday 26 August.

Representing major news events from 2022, the 2023 World Press Photo Contest winning works call attention to some of the most pressing issues facing the world today.

From the devastating documentation of the war in Ukraine and historic protests in Iran, to the realities in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan, and the many faces of the climate crisis in countries ranging from Morocco to Australia to Peru to Kazakhstan.

The exhibition is free and will be on display in the Main Hall of the Scottish Parliament Monday to Saturday.

South America Honorable Mention Tomas Francisco Cuesta Agence France-Presse
Afredo Fierro (links, Eagle Eye Honey) und seine Mitarbeiter Ubaldo und José, während der Pflege von Bienen in der Wüste von Arizona bei Wenden. Seit mehreren Jahren müssen die Männer Wasser für die Bienen in Tränken bereitstellen, da die Völker sonst nicht überleben können, seitdem es immer weniger Regenfall gibt. 11.03.2022, Wenden Arizona

