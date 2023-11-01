Trinity has a reputation as one of Edinburgh’s most desirable residential areas, with its semi-detached villas and quiet leafy streets.

The former railway paths that carve and criss-cross through it give it a ‘rus in urbe’ vibe. What it doesn’t have is a reputation as an obvious destination for eating out – or for those looking for specialty coffee. In the main, the best places for specialty coffee tend to be congregated in Leith, Stockbridge and Abbeyhill – and near the University. But specialty coffee is available in the area – at places such as Milk at Edinburgh Sculpture Workshop on the Hawthornvale Path and JAC’s coffee van in Victoria Park – a very popular spot on sunny days with lengthy queues.



The leading specialty coffee destination in the area is Mr Eion on East Trinity Road, not far from the junction with Craighall Road. Started by Eion Henderson, their original roastery and shop in Dean Park Street (Comely Bank/ Stockbridge) has been part of the Edinburgh coffee scene for just over a decade. Their large Dietrich machine roasts a range of excellent beans (imported by D.R. Wakefield), sold in the shop and used in a number of Edinburgh cafés. If you walk past the shop you will often get an enticing waft of what’s being roasted.



Since 2019, Mr Eion has also had its café and roastery in Trinity. The location was previously Filament, one of the pioneers of specialty coffee in Edinburgh (their original café was in the Southside). Filament is now a fading memory, and its closure opened the door for Mr Eion. Their initial period was obviously badly affected by the pandemic, but Mr Eion Trinity is now back to opening on a regular basis (8-3,Tuesday to Friday and 10-3 on Saturdays).



On my most recent visit, the place was particularly busy and the welcome was warm. A sunny, clement Friday morning had brought a large number of customers out. With only nine seats, the emphasis is on takeaway. Luckily there are some lovely spots nearby to enjoy your coffee, including the upper part of Starbank Park where you can sip your coffee in peaceful, beautiful surroundings. The harbour at Newhaven is also within easy reach – and the Western Harbour Waterfront Promenade, where a new section of the city has sprouted up. Those able to sit in at Mr. Eion will appreciate the airy feel of the café, and those near the window can enjoy the sun streaming in – and admire the elegant terraced houses and tenements opposite. A calming, contemplative spot on a quiet day.



Also on offer in the Trinity café is a range of beans: from the house Stockbridge Blend to the rich and powerful Moustache Twirler. They also stock single origin beans (current highlights include a Kenya Asali Estate), as well as seasonal specials, such as a blend for Spartans FC, and the recent Spooky Blend, ‘the spookiest and friendliest blend in town’.

As the chatty barista put it, this one is “really something a bit different”, with its combination of beans from three different countries (Brazil, Kenya, and Costa Rica) and its slightly spicy notes, with a subtle, subdued citrus element. It made for a memorable drink with the satisfyingly thick crema evident even in a drink with milk (a cortado in my case).



The staff are happy to give advice on what beans may suit particular home brewing methods and will grind your beans appropriately. Mr Eion also stocks a good range of brewing equipment: AeroPress, V60 and the like. Alongside the coffee and tea (Mr Eion also stocks a range of superior quality leaf teas), the café offers bakery, including vegan options. Mr Eion is well worth a trundle through Trinity’s peaceful leafy streets and ex-railway paths to get to. Indeed a walk from their Dean Park Street shop to the Trinity branch along riverside and railway path would make for an interesting and satisfying journey.

Mr Eion

44, 44A East Trinity Road,

EH5 3DJ

https://mreion.com

