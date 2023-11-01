The team at one of Scotland’s largest shopping malls, The Centre, Livingston lifted shoppers ‘spirits’ on Halloween with their scary outfits.

Donned in different scary outfits they embarked on a walkabout during their lunch hour handing out sweets to shoppers en route.

They also popped into to their retailers, with many of them joining in the dressing up fun.

The team re-fueled halfway around the mall at the recently opened Dnisi café for a well-earned witches brew.

Patrick Robbertze, Centre Director at The Centre, Livingston, said: “We had such great fun with our shoppers on our Halloween tour of the mall.

“It really brought a smile to people of all generations and our retailers too.”

Pic Greg Macvean 31/10/2023The Centre, Livingston – the staff dress up for Halloween

Pic Greg Macvean 31/10/2023The Centre, Livingston – the staff dress up for Halloween

Pic Greg Macvean 31/10/2023 The Centre, Livingston – the staff dress up for Halloween

Like this: Like Loading...