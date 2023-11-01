SCOTTISHPOWER FOUNDATION AWARDS CELEBRATE EDINBURGH’S CHARITY HEROES

Edinburgh-based project honoured with this year’s Education Award at the ScottishPower Foundation Awards

Edinburgh Science Foundation, the country’s leading educational charity, has been crowned the Education Award winner at this year’s ScottishPower Foundation Awards for its Generation Science programme.

Returning to face-to-face workshops in schools for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic, the largest science education outreach programme in Scotland was recognised for delivering STEM activities to all 32 local authority areas.

The programme provides expertise, equipment and resources to help strengthen science education for over one million of the nation’s children, including those from rural areas and the most deprived backgrounds.

Ieva Matiukaite, Development Officer at Edinburgh Science, said: “We were thrilled to get back to delivering our activity in person and this prize will help us to provide two newly developed workshops to primary school pupils in Scotland. We know that there is a need for Generation Science, and we are proud to play our part in supporting the teachers who book it year-on-year to deliver immersive and fun STEM activities to their pupils. A huge thank you to the ScottishPower Foundation for all its support.”

Melanie Hill, Executive Officer and Trustee at the ScottishPower Foundation, said: “A massive well done to all our winners at this year’s ScottishPower Foundation Awards, which is always a terrific opportunity to highlight the fantastic work these charities do.

“It was so difficult to decide this year’s winners with so many amazing charities nominated, but the efforts displayed by the Edinburgh Science Foundation truly epitomise what it means to be a ScottishPower Foundation Award winning charity, always going the extra mile to make a positive difference.

“It is such a joy to be able to celebrate with these charities who are so deserving of this additional funding, and I just cannot wait to see how they use the money to progress their projects. Once again, a massive congratulations – and keep up the phenomenal work.”

Further details on the winners and runners-up are available on the ScottishPower Foundation website: scottishpowerfoundation.com

The ScottishPower Foundation Awards 2023 winners are:

Charity Champion

Sands – Peter Byrom, WINNER

Community Engagement Award

Sands – WINNER

Education Award

Edinburgh Science Foundation – WINNER

Innovation Award

Volunteer Tutor Organisation – WINNER

The full list including runners up can be found on scottishpowerfoundation.com

Like this: Like Loading...