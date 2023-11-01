City of Edinburgh Basketball Club have expanded their programme for primary 5-7 girls after some initial successes.

Started in 2021 with monthly tournaments, coach Mhairi Campbell is now holding three weekly training sessions for 40 girls across Edinburgh.

Ten of these girls were this year selected to attend training camps run by Basketball Scotland for talented youngsters and many of those who started out in the programme are now playing competitively at under-12 and under-14 level with some aspiring to regional play.

“Coach Campbell says: “After recognising a number of girls with lots of potential and enthusiasm, I started a Junior WNBA Talent Programme which gives selected girls an extra session per week where they can still have the same fun but develop skills in a more focused environment.

“Sessions are at an affordable price to keep it inclusive.

“I take great pride in being part of these kids’ growth from little girls to basketball players. The girls come to each session smiling, excited and eager to learn and that’s what makes me love my job.”

Sessions are either at Portobello or Holyrood High School. For more information e-mail: Coachcampbell.m@gmail.com

C of E club official Garreth Lodge pays tribute, saying: “Mhairi is the mastermind behind an amazing project and has even started a high performance development programme for talented young girls from it.”

Pictured are the girls who have been selected for the Basketball Scotland training camps and also the general group attending Mhairi Campbell’s sessions.

