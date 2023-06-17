You can now book your stand at the Midlothian and East Lothian Business Expo 2023 which is scheduled for Thursday, September 28 (9.00 to 17.00).

Around 200 attendees are expected from across the region with over 50 exhibitor spaces available at the Eskmills Venue, Station Road, Stuart House, Musselburgh EH21 7PQ.

A spokesman for the organisers, Midlothian and East Lothian Chamber of Commerce (MELCC), said this is an event that you will not want to miss.

She added: “Your business can benefit by generating sales leads, promoting your company, finding new suppliers, networking with fellow business professionals and making new contacts.”

Your business will be included in the Expo exhibitor programme which distributed to all attendees and exhibitor stand space includes a 4ft table with cloth and two chairs, two two grab & go lunch boxes with tea/coffee and water, access to power (first come, first served basis) and free wi-fi.

The cost is £160 for MELCC members or £210 for non-members (excluding VAT) and book your place on https://www.melcc.org.uk/chamber-events/1033/

