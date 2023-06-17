FINAL THREE BEDROOM ATTACHED VILLAS AVAILABLE AT ALLANWATER HADDINGTON

Luxury Kintail features open plan kitchen dining area with French doors.

Allanwater Homes is down to the last few luxury three bedroom attached Kintail villas at its popular Allanwater Haddington development.

The Kintail mid-terraced £259,995 (end-terraced £263,995), is a spacious, energy efficient design featuring an open plan kitchen dining area with French doors that open out onto the turfed rear garden. High quality finish with ‘as standard’ Bosch appliances in the designer kitchen which makes the very most of space and light. A good sized lounge and a convenient downstairs wc make up the ground floor layout. Upstairs in the Kintail, prospective buyers will find the principal bedroom with a double fitted wardrobe, a further double bedroom, and a single bedroom. The family bathroom, fitted with Twyford sanitaryware, makes up the overall accommodation.

Lynn McNair, Development Sales Manager for Allanwater Homes said: “Along with our luxury bungalows, which are now all sold, these three bedroom attached villas have been in-demand, a sell-out style in all of our other developments.

“To aid buyers at this time, we are currently offering paid LBTT and a contribution towards legal fees. This offer applies to Plot 13. We have other money saving incentives too, on these final Kintails, such as rear turf & a stunning Bosch integrated Fridge Freezer.

“The Kintail is an ideal family home, or can be a resizing property which still offers plenty of easy to maintain space, together with a high specification as standard,” added Lynn. “The principal bedroom has fitted wardrobes, another huge selling point which buyers really appreciate. It’s little wonder that we only have a few Kintails left for sale now, so I would urge interested parties to get in touch with us as soon as possible to secure this lovely home, which will also provide them with lower running costs.”

Lynn commented that as Haddington had been a new part of Scotland in which to introduce the Allanwater Homes brand, she had been delighted with the strong sales response seen at the development.

“Our energy efficient range of properties here in the charming market town of Haddington, which included much sought after detached bungalows, have been very well received. Our attached villas, at a lower price point than the bungalows, have enabled other levels of buyers to access this attractive development,” she said. “Traditionally, Haddington had limited new housing choices for family and re-sizing markets,”

To find out more about the final Kintail at Allanwater Haddington, which is in the Letham area of Haddington, please call the Sales Advisor on 07710 304482. Opening hours are Thursday to Monday 11am to 5.30pm. www.allanwaterhomes.co.uk

Like this: Like Loading...