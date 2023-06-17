Fife Flyers and arch rivals Dundee Stars clash pre-season and the clubs will also face European opposition in the build-up to the face-off of the Elite League.



The Scottish ice hockey clubs square-up on September 9 at Kirkcaldy (19.15) and almost 24-hours later at Dundee Ice Arena (17.00).



Fife welcome much-decorated Dutch side Tilburg Trappers on September 16 (19.15) and then entertain Romanian side ASC Corona Brasov on September 17 (17.15).



Stars host Barasov on September 16 (19.00) and Tilburg Trappers (17.00) the following night.



Brasov is a medieval town packed full of churches and cathedrals, including Bran Castle, made famous by Bram Stoker’s Dracula novel.

Wolves have won four Romanian League Championships, two Erste League Championships, five Romanian play-off championships and have twice made the final of Erste League Championships.



Wolves have had a number of ex-Stars at the club, including goaltender Ladislav Kudrna, defensemen Cody Carlson, Rory Rawlyk, Craig Cescon and forward, Mikael Lidhammar and also include former Flyers stars Chase Schaber, Evan Stoflet and Carlo Finucci.



Former Dundee Star, Connor Sills, spent time with Brasov last season but also iced with our other preseason opponents Tilburg Trappers, where he began the campaign before making the switch to Romania.



Trappers have been crowned Dutch League Champions on 14 occasions and Dutch play-off champions 15 times.



Ex-Stars forwards, Kevin Bruijsten, Jay Latulippe, Scott Kirton and Bobby Chaumont, who also iced with Fife, have all played for Tilburg, as well as other former Flyers such as Brett Bulmer and Kyle Just.

PICTURE: Action from last season by Al Goold

