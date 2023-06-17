Berwick Bandits have booked German ace Erik Riss to guest when they entertain top of the table Oxford on Saturday (tapes-up 7pm) in the Cab Direct Championship.

The Redcar Bear replaces No 1 Rory Schlein who suffered severe back spasms during Steve Worrall’s testimonial at Poole on Wednesday.

The Australian pulled out of his last ride at Wimborne Road and, despite visiting a chiropractor and intensive physiotherapy, was also unable to line-up for Wolverhampton in the Premiership at King’s Lynn on Thursday or the visit of the Cheetahs.

Riss, a former captain of Stellar Monarchs, who only returned from a long injury lay-off against Berwick last Friday, dropped only one point from nine rides on his two Shielfield appearances for the Bears in 2022, including a maximum in the Knockout Cup tie between the sides.

Kevin Little, Bandits’ team manager, said: “Hearing that Rory wasn’t going to be fit was a big blow but that was softened when Erik agreed to the guest booking.

“He’s been a real thorn in our side at Shielfield both for Redcar and Edinburgh over the years but now the Berwick fans get a chance to cheer him on.”

PICTURE: Erik Riss (red Kevlars) racing against Jonas Knudsen by Colin Poole

Like this: Like Loading...