Scotland women lost a goal four minutes from time to go down 3-2 to China in the first of two test matches in The Netherlands.

But they have a chance to avenge that narrow defeat when they meet again on Saturday in the second of two games against a side ranked No 11 in the world, six places above the Scots.

The game was fast and competitive and Scotland shut down the China threat, forcing them out of their stride and both sides created opportunities.

The second quarter brought some tactical changes from China and they paid off. A goal from open play, and a goal from a penalty corner, saw China take a 2-0 lead into half-time.

The third quarter saw Scotland come out quickly and they pulled a goal back through a Heather McEwan (pictured) penalty corner to make it 2-1 then a superb team move down the left was rounded off by Katie Swanson at the far post to level at 2-2.

Scotland went for the victory in the final quarter and some good goalkeeping kept them at bay but with four minutes to play a lapse allowed China to score.

Chris Duncan, Scotland’s head coach, said: “I’m proud of the performance. We’ve grown a lot over the last three games, and the players have shown great commitment and ability to compete with excellent higher ranked teams this week.

“The lesson for us is that it only takes one tiny error to lose a goal at this level and we have some fine details to nail down.”

Duncan added: “We’re creating chances, which is very pleasing, and to come back from two behind today shows what we’re capable of.”

And the coach also praised rising star goalkeeper Jess Buchanan. He said: “She has been tremendous and has really come of age in her performances this week against China and Australia.”

Like this: Like Loading...