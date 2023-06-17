Cab Direct Championship: Allied Vehicles Glasgow Tigers 49, Edinburgh Stellar Monarchs 41

Glasgow Tigers team manager Cami Brown hailed one of the best races he’s ever seen as his side narrowly beat Edinburgh to complete a double-header over their arch rivals.

The tight contest swung in the home side’s favour thanks to an epic Heat 13. After the lead had swapped on previous laps, both Ben Basso and then Chris Harris passed Monarchs guest Justin Sedgmen on the finish line to send the fans wild.

Brown said: “It was a race that was off the scale. Race of the season, maybe race of the decade. It was the best race I’ve ever seen at Ashfield involving three riders like that.

“Both Ben and Chris delivered when it really mattered. We needed them and they produced the goods in Heats 13 and 15 to get us the win.”

Brown added: “It was a strange night. Some of the boys couldn’t get it right and Edinburgh were outstanding. They came to our place with a depleted team yet put up a massive fight and full credit to them.

“The main thing is that we’ve got all the points from our two meetings with them over the past fortnight. Job done and onto the next one.”

The Monarchs, without top two Josh Pickering and Craig Cook, were excellent with young guns Lasse Fredriksen and new Danish rider Bastian Borke both impressive.

However, Brown admitted that his team needs to be stronger at home, adding: “We need a bit more consistency. We’ve got Scunthorpe coming next week and they will be tough opposition.

“Some of the boys are struggling with changing conditions. That’s the fault of no one but it is a problem we have to solve.”

Glasgow 49: Ben Basso 15, Harris 13+2, Tom Brennan 7+1, Marcin Nowak 4+2, Vissing 4, Lee Complin 3, Ace Pijper 3.

Edinburgh 41: Justin Sedgmen 11+1, Lasse Fredriksen 9+1, Paco Castagna 8+1, Bastian Borke 8+1, Kye Thomson 5+2, Dayle Wood 0.

