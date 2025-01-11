Hibs produced another professional performance to take all three points with a comfortable 3-1 victory over Motherwell at a freezing cold Easter Road this afternoon.

Hibs head coach David Gray made two changes to his starting XI that drew with Rangers last weekend with Warren O’Hora starting for the first time since the Edinburgh derby on Boxing day, taking the place of Lewis Miller.

In midfield Dylan Levitt replaced Hyeok-kyu Kwon who dropped to the bench.

Well manager Stuart Kettlewell made six changes including keeper Aston Oxborough was replaced by Archie Mair, the loan signing from Norwich City.

In addition Stephen O’Donnell, Paul McGinn, Shane Blaney, Tom Sparrow and Kai Andrews all started as Liam Gordon, Marvin Kaleta, Dan Casey, Davor Zdravkovski, and Tawanda Maswanhise dropping to the bench.

Neither side tested the other’s goalkeeper in the opening 20-minutes although Hibs had the better possession wise.

But the home side were dealt a blow when Player of the Month Nicky Cadden was forced to leave the field after suffering a head knock. He was replaced by Jordon Obita.

And the substitute played his part in the opening goal when his shot was knocked into the net from close range. After a lengthy VAR check the goal was given.

Then within a minute Hibs doubled their advantage when Nectar Triantis won possession in midfield after some hesitation from Ewan Wilson and the on-loan Sunderland player strode forward and fired a powerful strike into the bottom left hand corner of the net.

Incredibly Hibs almost made it 3-0 when Boyle broke clear but the Well defence cleared and from the resultant corner Triantis fired wide at the back post.

Former Hibs player McGinn was then replaced by Dan Casey after picking up a knock and he left the pitch to a round of applause from the home fans.

Casey was booked moments later for a foul on Dwight Gayle.

Moments after the restart Boyle’s cross to the back post was headed across goal by Obita to Josh Campbell but his header into the net was correctly ruled out for offside.

On the hour mark Gray made a triple change. Lewis Miller, Junior Hoilett and Kwon came on for Chris Cadden, Gayle and Levitt.

Motherwell then created a few half chances without testing Jordan Smith,

Then in the 75th minute Jack Iredale was booked for a foul on the edge of the area and Callum Slattery fired the resultant free-kick into the net.

Nathan Moriah-Welsh replaced Campbell.

With 11-minutes remaining Hibs were awarded a penalty when Miller was hauled to the ground by Stephen O’Donnell following a Boyle free-kick.

Boyle as he did last weekend, fired the ball down the middle into the net.

In the last minute Hoilett almost added to Hibs tally but his strike deflected off Slattery.

In time added on Jack Vale was shown a straight red card for chopping down Boyle who was breaking clear on goal.

Hibs: Smith, C Cadden, Bushiri, O’Hora, Iredale, N Cadden, Triantis, Levitt, Campbell, Boyle, Gayle.

Substitutes: Bursik, Miller, Amos, McKirdy, Kwon, Obita, Moriah-Welsh, Hoilett, Molotnikov.

Motherwell: Mair, O’Donnell, McGinn, Balmer, Blaney, Wilson, Sparrow, Halliday, Andrews, Vale, Watt.

Substitutes: Connolly, Zdravkovski, Slattery, Casey, Nicholson, Kaleta, Koutroumbis, Ebiye, Maswanhise.

Attendance 15,829

Like this: Like Loading...