Police Scotland are sharing a missing person appeal issued by colleagues in Nottinghamshire.

Officers there are concerned for the safety of Joe Yexley and urgently want to hear from anyone who has seen him.

He was reported missing from the Rainworth area having last been seen on Monday the 7th April 2025 at approximately 12:25hrs.

Mr Yexley is described as six feet three inches tall, of stocky build, with short brown hair now shaven and a goatee beard.

He has a number of distinctive tattoos inclusive of an anchor on his forehead and a dining chair on his cheek, amongst others and was last seen wearing a black tracksuit with a gold logo.

He has links to Mansfield town centre.

Previously he has travelled to Scotland, Bristol, Lincoln, Manchester and Humberside whilst missing.

If you have seen Mr Yexley or have any information about his whereabouts, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident 0246_07042025.

