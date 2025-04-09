The City of Edinburgh Council’s Community Grants Fund with pots of funding up to £5,000 available is open for applications.

This is a pot of money which is designed to “empower communities and support grassroots initiatives”. The applicants must be a constituted group and the money will be made available to help community based activities. There are 13 funds corresponding to the various parts of Edinburgh.

All applications will be reviewed by a panel. The council is also inviting applications now to join the panel reviewing the applications.

There is a lot of guidance and advice available on the council website where the previous successful applicants are also listed.

The deadline is 30 June 2025.

Edinburgh City Chambers. © 2023 Martin McAdam

