Two fixed speed Gatso cameras will commence enforcement on Murrayburn Road and Liberton Gardens, Edinburgh on Monday 14 April 2025.

The camera on Murrayburn Road will enforce eastbound traffic while on Liberton Gardens, southbound traffic will be monitored.

Both had previously been core locations for safety camera van enforcement which involves trained members of Police Scotland staff operating detection equipment.

With speed surveys finding that a significant number of motorists were travelling above the 30mph speed limit, and a disproportionate number of offences were occurring out with hours of mobile enforcement, Police Scotland felt the locations would benefit from a trial of fixed camera technology.

Michael Grant, East Safety Camera Unit Manager “Despite mobile camera enforcement at both locations, speed surveys found that 45% of vehicles on Murrayburn Road and 34% of vehicles on Liberton Gardens were travelling above the 30mph speed limit.

“The East Safety Camera Unit also found that on Liberton Gardens, there was an average of 3 offences per hour out with hours of mobile enforcement.

“Fixed cameras are operational 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, therefore will be a permanent deterrent, improving speed limit compliance and making these roads safer for all road users.”

