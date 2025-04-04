A sporting celebration is being held in Edinburgh on Saturday to showcase 100 years of protecting playing fields across Scotland.

Fields in Trust Scotland will highlight the milestone with a centrepiece rugby encounter between a Murrayfield Wanderers Select and The Co-Optimists at Roseburn Park, one of Edinburgh City Council’s 55 protected parks.

Euan Kennedy, former Scotland rugby international and President of the Co-Optimists – an invitational side – said: “The Co-optimists Rugby Club are pleased to support Fields in Trust in their centenary year as we both believe that preserving our parks and green spaces is so important to promote exercise both in sport and recreation”

Fields In Trust (FIT) is a charity dedicated to protecting valuable playing fields.

Trustee and Chair of its Scotland Committee Ewan Gillies said: “The day will celebrate the value and importance of our parks and green spaces for everyone, from those taking part in sport to those simply enjoying being out in fresh air with friends and family.

“For 100 years FIT has safeguarded these spaces for generations of families and now have 320 parks safe from development in Scotland with Edinburgh City Council protecting more than any other local authority.

“As we enter our second century, we want to at least double that figure and raise awareness of the health and wellbeing benefits of outdoor spaces.”

Protection is achieved through a legal document that means FIT needs to be consulted if anyone tries to develop a park for housing or commercial activity such as offices or warehouses.

On a busy day in Roseburn Park other events taking place include:

Murrayfield Wanderers ladies taking on Lismore Ladies.

A skills training session with Murrayfield Wanderers Girls.

Murrayfield DAFS cricket All Stars and Dynamos showcasing soft ball cricket and drills.



The rugby encounter will highlight proceedings, kicking off at 3pm before which Robert Aldridge, the Rt Hon Lord Provost of Edinburgh, will unveil a plaque recognising the protection of Roseburn Park and Edinburgh’s foresight in protecting so many Parks and Green spaces.

The Lord Provost said: “For a century, Fields in Trust has championed the protection of Scotland’s green spaces, ensuring future generations have places to play, relax, and connect with nature.

“This celebration at Roseburn Park is a testament to the enduring value of our parks – not just as sporting grounds, but as vital spaces for health, well-being, and community spirit. It will be my pleasure to unveil the plaque and look ahead to the next 100 years of safeguarding these cherished places for all.”

Wanderers President David Young added: “Having the opportunity to participate in sport brings a lifetime of physical and mental benefits for the young and old but that can only happen if we safeguard those spaces where people can come and play.

“Knowing that our home, Roseburn Park, is protected is something we are delighted to celebrate with Fields in Trust. However, while we will showcase our best in sport, we should also remember that every day parks such as ours are also for people socialising, walking the dog, pushing the pram, jogging or running. Theyare vital spaces for all and forever.”

Jim McDonaugh, Chair of Friends of Roseburn Park, expressed their gratitude to City of Edinburgh Council and to Fields in Trust, saying: “Since 1906, generations have enjoyed the 23,000sqm of public green space in the heart of the Roseburn’s Murrayfield’s Community. Each year, The Park is enjoyed by thousands of visitors. both old and the young, cricket players, rugby players, cyclists, dog walkers, those stopping for coffee at the café and those just passing through. This legal protection from Fields in Trust ensures that this precious space will be retained and protected as a public park for generations to come.

The timetable for the day is:

11.30: Murrayfield Wanderers Ladies Team vs Lismore Ladies (west section of park)

13.00: Murrayfield Wanderers girls practice session (west section of park)

13.45: Murrayfield DAFS (Cricket) All Stars and Dynamos soft ball cricket and drills. (the Oval)

14.45: Plaque Unveiling

15.00: Murrayfield Wanderers Select vs The Co-Optimists (no1 pitch in west section of park)

16.30: Retire to MWFC Clubhouse.

The Co-optimists have cast a wide net in drawing from 20 clubs to fill a 23 strong squad. The team and replacements is:

15. Matt Wilson (Dunfermline)

14. Tom Pedley (Stirling University)

13. Gregor Smith (Howe of Fife)

12. Craig Jardine (Stirling County)

11. Owen Bonner (Kirkcaldy)

10. Callum White (Dunfermline)

9. Jay McGuffie (Cambuslang)

8. David Montgomery (Stirling County)

7. Alistair Wood (Edinburgh Accies)

6. Ewan Hunter ( Peebles)

5. Ewan Stewart (Stewart’s Melville)

4. William Brown (Heriots)

3. Ryan Montgomery (Gala)

2. Lachlan Forsyth (Stirling County)

1. Lliam Quarm (Stirling County), captain.

Replacements:

16. Allan Frame (Kelso)

17. Neil Hogarth (Biggar)

18. Lochlan Morris (Corstorphine Cougars)

19. Greg Alexander (Boroughmuir)

20. Johnnie McMillan (Forrester)

21. Freddie Lilley (Melrose)

22. Bailey Donaldson (Langholm)

23. Murray McCowan (Musselburgh)

The Friends of Roseburn Park (FoRP) were delighted to announce that work was complete in transforming a disused toilet block into a community café. It is now run by Euan Hyslop and his staff as Rosebean Café.

Picture Alan Simpson 01/07/2023

Like this: Like Loading...