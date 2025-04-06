Hibs 2024/25 Academy Awards night took place on Saturday 5 April at Easter Road with 12 prizes handed out on the evening.

The inaugural Hibernian FC Academy Awards celebrated the achievements, performances and highlights of the season from Under-14s up to Under-18s age group.

The night proved to be a great success – with 12 awards handed out in total, recognising the Moment of the Season, Goal of the Season and Player of the Year at U14, U15, U16 and U18 level.

Alongside the award presentations, Academy Director Gareth Evans joined Gavin Rittoo on stage for a Q&A – with Hibernian FC Sporting Director Malky Mackay providing the closing remarks for the evening.

Academy graduates Paul Hanlon and Lewis Stevenson also returned to Easter Road to talk about their lived experiences within the Hibs Academy and passed on their top tips and advice to youngsters in the room on how to make it as a professional footballer.

The full list of award winners can be found below.

Under 14s

Moment of the Season – Hibs 8-2 Aberdeen (H)

Goal of the Season (sponsored by Chris Ness Wealth Management) – Jack Bunney vs Inverness (A)

Player of the Year (sponsored by The Gordon Family) – Henry Varraed

Under 15s

Moment of the Season – Jackson Thomson winning goal vs Rangers (A)

Goal of the Season (sponsored by Chris Ness Wealth Management) – Anizoba Aghanya vs Musselburgh Windsor (H)

Player of the Year (sponsored by The Gordon Family) – Layton Ross

Under 16s

Moment of the Season – Conor Aitken winning goal vs Rangers (A)

Goal of the Season (sponsored by Chris Ness Wealth Management) – Callum MacDonald vs Heart of Midlothian (A)

Player of the Year (sponsored by The Gordon Family) – Lewis McNeill

Under 18s

Moment of the Season – Hibs 6-1 St Mirren (H)

Goal of the Season (sponsored by Chris Ness Wealth Management) – Dean Cleland vs Dundee United (H)

Player of the Year (sponsored by The Gordon Family) – Dean Cleland

