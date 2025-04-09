Hibs defender Rocky Bushiri has been named in the SPFL team of the week following his performance at Ibrox on Saturday.

Hibs recorded their first victory there for seven years and Rocky helped keep a clean sheet.

He was only one of four top-flight players selected by Craig Fowler of BBC’s A View from the Terrace.

The others include former Hibs striker Simon Murray, Dundee United’s Declan Gallagher who helped the Arabs beat Hearts at Tynecastle and Andy Fisher who helped St Johnstone beat Celtic.

Former Hibs youngster Stefan Scougall of Alloa Athletic also made the team.

The full team is as follows.

GK – Andy Fisher (St Johnstone)

DEF – Reghan Tumilty (Hamilton Accies)

DEF – Declan Gallagher (Dundee United)

DEF – Rocky Bushiri (Hibs)

MID – Keith Bray (Inverness CT) Star Man

MID – Ryan Blair (Dumbarton)

MID – Scott Arfield (Falkirk)

MID – Stefan Scougall (Alloa Athletic)

FWD – Simon Murray (Dundee)

FWD – Chris Mochrie (Airdrieonians)

FWD – Oliver Colloty (Peterhead)

