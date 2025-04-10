Sunday’s match will be Hibs final game before the split as the players look to stretch their unbeaten league run to 17.

When looking ahead to the match, Gray confirmed that he expects to have a similar squad available to the one that beat Rangers last week.

“Everyone came through the Rangers game well and we won’t have anyone returning either, so Joe (Newell) and Elie (Youan) will still be absent.

“Kwon is still nursing a bit of an ankle injury and Rudi (Molotnikov) picked up a little bit of a groin issue last week that we’re still monitoring.

“We don’t want to take too many chances with that because we don’t want it to develop into anything too sinister.

“Apart from that everyone is feeling good and we are really looking forward to the game now.”

Like this: Like Loading...