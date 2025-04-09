Melissa Andreatta will become the new Head Coach of the Scotland Women’s National Team.

The Assistant Coach of Australia’s Matildas will be formally announced as the permanent replacement for Pedro Martinez Losa upon the completion of the visa process and is expected to take over in time for Scotland’s UEFA Women’s Nations League match against Austria at the end of May.

Andreatta is currently assistant of the Australian Women’s National Team, as well as Under-23s Head Coach. She supported the now Swedish Head Coach Tony Gustavsson during the fourth-placed finish at the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2023 and last year’s Olympic Games in Paris.

She is a former Head Coach of Brisbane Roar FC Women’s team in the Australian A-League competition and joined Football Australia’s Technical Department in 2016, serving a number of roles within the organisation starting at the Rio 2016 Olympics, becoming women’s Under-17 assistant, before being promoted to take charge of the 23s and assisting the Matildas.

Michael McArdle will revert to his role as Head of Women’s Elite Football following the forthcoming double header against Germany in Nations League Group A1.

On her appointment as Scotland Women’s National Team Head Coach Andreatta said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be leading Scotland Women’s National Team into a new, exciting era.

“It’s a real honour to join such a strong programme, which you can see from the talent in the senior squad, which runs through all of the age groups. This is testament to the work that’s been done already by Michael McArdle and the team.

“The future is definitely bright and with my extensive coaching, talent development and major tournament experience, my aim is to support the players and staff to reach their fullest potential.

“The ambition is to get Scotland back to consistent qualification and with the squad in a period of transition, this is the perfect opportunity to start building towards that future.

“My family and I are really looking forward to making the move to Scotland in what is a very exciting time for me, personally and professionally. I can’t wait to get started.”

Ian Maxwell, Scottish FA Chief Executive: “Firstly, I would like to thank Michael for his professionalism throughout this process and for stepping-up and taking charge of the national team on an interim basis following Pedro’s departure.

“That the final shortlist comprised candidates from three different continents shows the wide appeal of leading the Scotland Women’s National Team. Melissa provided a breadth of different experiences at all levels of the women’s game in Australia. She is a valued member of the Matildas’ coaching staff but also has responsibility for developing elite youth players within a respected performance system.

“I am sure I speak on behalf of the players when I say we are all looking forward to Melissa starting her new role. I also reiterate my thanks to Michael, who will have a pivotal part to play in helping Melissa and the women’s national teams succeed in the future.”

