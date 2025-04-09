Edinburgh Road Club have further marked a centenary year by announcing their new youth cycling squad for 2025.

The ERC Goodson Race Team is a core part of the club’s objective to provide competitive, recreational, and social activities for younger riders in connection with cycling.

It is run by volunteers with the aim of developing Scottish riders between the ages of 12 and 16 to reach their potential at Scottish and British levels, and prepare them for junior racing and beyond.

Last year saw the team win 10 Scottish Championship titles on the road and track at Youth A (Under 16) and Youth B (Under 14) level, as well as several races at British level, with three riders selected to represent Scotland at the School Games.

Additionally, for the second year in a row, one of the team’s riders was selected for the British Cycling Men’s Endurance Olympic Development Squad.

The team’s headline sponsor for the seventh year is civil and structural engineering consulting firm Goodson Associates.

The team is also delighted to welcome back sponsorship from the Ian McArthur and Craig Smillie owned SCI Print.

OTE Sport, known for their award-winning sports nutrition products, are on-board for a second year to ensure riders are properly fuelled for their races while the team’s top quality and distinctive red race kit is again provided by Endura, who were founded and based in Scotland.

This year’s team comprises 12 riders across the Youth A and Youth B categories – five girls and seven boys who will be representing the club by racing track, road, time trials and hill climbs in the Scottish and British Series.

Youth A (Under 16)

Kasey Park moves into her final year with the team on the back of a strong 2024. As a first year Youth A, Kasey represented Scotland in the School Games last year where her team took bronze in the Team Pursuit. She was also on the podium in the Scottish Circuit Championships as well as picking up 5 Scottish Track Championship medals.

Joining Kasey in the Youth As are Izzy Barbour and Lucy Sweeney, who both move up after successful seasons in Youth B last year.

Izzy also won five Scottish Track Championship medals in 2024 and qualified for the finals of the British Youth Omnium.

Lucy took podiums in both the Scottish Circuit Championships and Circuit Series last year, and also qualified for the finals of the British Youth Omnium.

In the Open category, Hamish Mayes enters his final year with the team having won the Scottish National Youth Hill Climb Championship in 2024 as a first year Youth A.

Second year Duncan Hind joined the team in late 2024, new to racing, and with a winter of training under his belt much is anticipated from him this year.

Hamish and Duncan are joined in the Youth As this year by Andrew Levinson, Micah Myles and Tymek Chmielowksi, who all raced for the team last year in Youth B with much success.

Andrew won the Scottish Youth B Circuit Championship and Circuit Series last year as well as four Scottish Track titles and finished fifth in the British Circuit Series.

Micah won two silver medals at the Scottish Track Championships as well as finishing sixth in the British Omnium Final, and ended off the year by setting a new Scottish Youth B Flying 200m TT national record.

Tymek also competes as a triathlete as well as on the bike, and took fourth in the Tristar 3 (under-14) Open category at the 2024 Scottish Triathlon Championships.

Youth B (Under-14)

Sarah McCormac and Aarna Dhokia return for their second seasons with the team, looking to build on their solid performances as first year Youth Bs in 2024.

There are also two new members of the team in the Youth B category – Danny Farrell and James Park.

Both boys have moved up to the Race Team this year having attended the club’s Go Ride sessions and represented Edinburgh RC in the lower age categories.

Team Manager James Park said: “We’re excited to launch the ERC Goodson Race Team for 2025 and would like to thank all of our sponsors who help keep the team running with their continued support.

“As in previous seasons, we have a great mix of experienced riders who’ve been with the team for a few years and have won Scottish titles and British races, as well as some new younger riders who want to develop as racers.

“Most importantly we want our riders to enjoy their cycling through a mix of coaching, team rides and team socials.”

To follow the team on Facebook go to: https://www.facebook.com/goodsonraceteam

