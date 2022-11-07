“THE GARRISON” COMES TO THE OLD MANOR HOTEL
With bookings for this year’s Christmas Party Nights in full swing, The Old Manor Hotel at Lundin Links has decided to offer something a bit different, not a party night as such, but an atmospheric festive dining experience.
On Saturdays 9,10,16 and 17 December “Christmas at The Garrison” will come to The Old Manor, a “Peaky Blinders” 1920’s themed festive dining experience with a four course meal, live music from The Ritz Trio, a swing band, back room gambling in The Old Manor’s own Casino, and some fun tarot card reading.
Guests are invited, if they wish, to dress in 1920s garb, with flapper dresses for the ladies, and flat caps & suits for the men.
General Manager, Heidi Orr, who is a huge Peaky Blinders fan, had the idea for this year’s festive offering and explained that she wanted her Hotel to stand out from the crowd. She said: “Yes, we wanted to be a bit different this year at The Old Manor. We want to stress that these nights are really to be viewed as atmospheric dining experiences, not traditional disco party nights, although there will still be plenty of dancing. The Ritz Trio come to us highly recommended. We have fantastic food and drink, together with the extra elements of the casino and the tarot cards readings.
“Over the past two years, people have missed out on celebrating properly at Christmas, so hopefully this is the year that they will want to do it in style and try something different with us here. The Hotel is going to be looking really festive as we will be putting the decorations up in the next few weeks.”
Heidi also commented on The Old Manor’s continuing refurbishment programme which includes the installation of new energy efficient boilers, extensive redecoration, and rewiring throughout the property.
She said: “It’s very exciting, as we have chosen new carpets designed by local company Kingdom Carpets ready for installation January and February next year. We are making a £100k investment in the Hotel, unveiling our new look to many of the public areas by Spring 2023. We have been delighted to support local businesses wherever possible.
“Overall, the new look Old Manor will ably compete in Fife’s competitive hotel scene,” finished Heidi. “We want to be at the forefront when guests to the Kingdom are making their choices in accommodation, when local people are looking for somewhere in which to dine out and enjoy amazing Afternoon Teas, lunches, and special meals, and when decisions on the very best wedding venues are made.”
The “Christmas at The Garrison” festive dining experiences costs £49.95 pp, and can be booked by calling 01333 401000 or emailing Events@theoldmanorhotel.co.uk
