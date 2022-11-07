The Edinburgh Macmillan Art Show will be shown online until 20 November. This year – the twentieth anniversary year – will feature 180 pieces of art with an estimated value of more than £70,000.

At least half of the proceeds of the art sold is donated to the cancer charity. Some is by artists who are emerging and other work is by those who are already well established.

Pat Young, founding member of the Macmillan Art Show, said: “It’s exciting to be able to hold a live show in this, our 20th year. We’ve raised hundreds of thousands of pounds over the years, and we hope to continue that fundraising, especially at a time when charities like Macmillan need our support.

“Cancer treatment and support continues to improve but the importance of raising funds will always remain the same and is needed now more than ever. We are keen to continue to support Macmillan and the amazing work that they do. Each year we are overwhelmed and incredibly grateful to all the Scottish based artists contributing – without them we wouldn’t have a show.”

Artist, Lisa McDonald, born in Sussex and now living in a 200-year-old cottage in Caithness in the Highlands, specialises in oil paintings of seascapes. She finds constant inspiration from her surroundings witnessing first-hand the many changing moods and seasons of the sea.

Lisa has two paintings in this years’ Edinburgh Macmillan Art Show and says she’s always had admiration for Macmillan and the work they do. Lisa said: “Whether directly or indirectly we have all been affected by cancer. I have lost some very dear people to cancer, including my grandmother, two uncles and my god-mother. My heart still misses these people every day, however I draw comfort from the fact that they would be so proud of what I do. I paint, teach and I coach people skills to improve wellbeing and mental health.

“The services that Macmillan provide are vital in providing support, at all stages of a cancer journey. Being a wellbeing coach, I am aware of just how vital a support network is.

“I am really proud to offer my art work with a donation to Macmillan. I hope the exhibition raises lots of funds to help them continue to support those affected by cancer.

“Please make sure you check out the artworks on offer and give your support. There are a wide range of prices as we know times are tough for everyone.”

Macmillan’s Art Show is available to view online here: http://www.macmillanartshow.org.uk

