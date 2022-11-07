Edinburgh Police have confirmed that a man’s body has been found at a disused quarry on Torphin Road, Edinburgh.
The discovery was made around 12.50pm on Sunday 6 November, 2022.
Formal identification has yet to take place, but the family of 36-year-old Stuart Campbell missing since Tuesday, 22 March, has been made aware.
The death is being treated as unexplained but is not believed to be suspicious. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.
