Edinburgh Police have confirmed that a man’s body has been found at a disused quarry on Torphin Road, Edinburgh.

The discovery was made around 12.50pm on Sunday 6 November, 2022.

Formal identification has yet to take place, but the family of 36-year-old Stuart Campbell missing since Tuesday, 22 March, has been made aware.

The death is being treated as unexplained but is not believed to be suspicious.  A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

