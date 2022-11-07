Design awards seeking inventions that improve independent living
Would-be inventors are encouraged to enter their concepts and designs in a competition that will help improve the daily lives of elderly people and those living with mobility challenges.
The Blackwood Design Awards celebrates the best new concepts that enhance independent living and will be judged in three categories by top industry experts.
Now, the leading Scottish housing and care provider is appealing for any last minute entrants to come forward to be in with a chance of winning this year’s competition – with the deadline closing on Monday 13 November.
The Dragon’s Den style competition welcomes entries from all around the world and encourage groups and individuals, seasoned professionals and gifted amateurs to take part. This means that both technologically advanced and those simpler, yet often most successful designs, are equally welcome.
Marie McQuade, 50th Anniversary programme coordinator at Blackwood, believes the design awards is a great platform to support budding inventors for their first big break.
She said: “It’s always fantastic to see how entries can range from being intricate, high-tech products to basic designs and ideas that simply haven’t been considered before.
“There isn’t much time left to enter as the deadline is fast approaching, so we would encourage anyone thinking about submitting to go ahead – who knows it might lead to a big break!”
Sponsors of the design awards include Hyper Luminal Games and Social Telecoms who have joined together to give designers a chance to win £2,000 of prize money and support packages to help inventors bring designs to life while sharing industry expertise.
Winners will also receive support packages, which will see the inventors receive industry, marketing and IP advice to help them bring their designs to life.
Earlier in the year the V&A Dundee and Murgitroyd also announced their support of the awards, with the V&A hosting the award ceremony in January 2023.
Previous winning designs include a ‘spill proof’ spoon for those affected by conditions which causes them to shake and an app that helps make living spaces safer for those suffering with dementia.
Blackwood has earned a reputation as an industry leader which uses cutting-edge technology to help its customers to live independently. Its Blackwood House design guide is the gold standard for accessible housing to support independent living in Scotland.
https://www.blackwoodgroup.org.uk/latest-news/bda-2022-is-now-open-2480
