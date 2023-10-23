Applications are now open to local groups and charities who work with disadvantaged people to obtain tickets for rides and attractions at this year’s Christmas events in the city centre.

The events will run from 17 November to 6 January 2024.

Applications can be made via the form on Edinburgh’s Christmas website, or via email at communities@unique-assembly.co.uk. Tickets will be limited per applicant/group, and applicants will be asked to include details of their organisational aims and how they would like to use the tickets. Applications are now open and will close midnight Sunday 5 November, with decisions to be made by Friday 10 November. Event producers invite applications from charities and volunteer organisations, including young carers, refugee groups, and others in the community who need support.

Edinburgh’s Christmas celebrations will also include open access to the Ross Bandstand in West Princes Street Gardens which will host a community-focused programme of events in association with various local charity partners. Running for four weekends 18 November – 10 December, there will be a mix of free and ticketed events that touch upon some of the pillars of Christmas – Light, Music, Dance, and Santa.

Read more here about what is happening.

And remember that Edinburgh residents get 20% off tickets with an EH postcode. Tickets here.

PHOTO Robin Mair

Like this: Like Loading...