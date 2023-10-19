Edinburgh’s Christmas will include a programme of community-focused, family-friendly events at The Ross Bandstand in West Princes Street Gardens running over four weekends.

From Saturday 18 November – Sunday 10 December a variety of events will be presented in partnership with local charities and community groups. The events will be mostly free to attend and will focus on some of the most important aspects of Christmas – light, music, dance, and Ho, Ho, Ho – Santa Claus.

Light

Edinburgh’s Christmas Opening Concert – Saturday 18 November

Edinburgh’s Christmas officially starts the festive season with a family-friendly day filled with joy and Christmas spirit on Saturday 18 November 2023. Everyone is invited to gather friends and family and explore the Festive Family Funfair beside the Ross Fountain, enjoy performances at the Ross Bandstand and soak in the festivities which will finish with a dazzling display of lights. Make a weekend of it and join in Edinburgh Diwali’s celebrations which take place the following day.

Free tickets for the Opening Concert can be booked on the Edinburgh’s Christmas website from 27 October.

Edinburgh Diwali, Edinburgh, 21st Nov. 2021 © 2021 J.L. Preece

Diwali Festival of Light with Edinburgh Diwali – Sunday 19 November

The Edinburgh Diwali parade will progress through the city centre and there will be performances at The Ross Bandstand with music and performances of traditional Indian arts on Sunday 19 November. Diwali is the Indian Festival of Light and is observed by more than 1.5 billion people worldwide. Multi-national and life-affirming, Diwali celebrates the triumph of light over darkness, perfect for a long winter day into evening. Edinburgh Diwali will bring together folk dancers from both India and Scotland for a colourful evening of performance, finishing with a firework display perfect for all the family.

Dance

Christmas Silent Disco Saturday 25 November

Those silent nights just got a whole lot of boogie as Silent Adventures bring two very merry silent discos to West Princes Street Gardens. Bringing festive cheer to your ears, Edinburgh’s roaming rhythmic disco tour will welcome both a family-friendly and an adults-only Christmas themed silent disco under Edinburgh Castle. With a playlist of sparkling hits and Christmas classics, get ready to lose your inhibitions and jingle all the way with Edinburgh’s Christmas.

Ticketed event. Available for purchase online on Edinburgh’s Christmas website from 27 October.

St Andrews Outdoor Ceilidh – Sunday 26 November

Christmas and Hogmanay may be the main attraction in winter, but there’s more than that to celebrate in Scotland. St Andrew’s Day on 30 November is the traditional start to Advent and Edinburgh’s Christmas will host an outdoor ceilidh on Sunday 26 November. Get ready to whirl and burl on the terrace of the Ross Theatre as local Scottish ceilidh bands lead the dance.

Free tickets for the St Andrew Outdoor Ceilidh can be booked on the Edinburgh’s Christmas website from 27 October.

MUSIC

Sing-a-long Saturday

Christmas wouldn’t be Christmas without music. From carols and hymns to the race to number one in the charts, Edinburgh’s Christmas has it covered with a weekend of singing. Whether you’re dreaming of a White Christmas or simply cannot wait for Santa Claus to come to town, feel festive and sing along with some favourite Christmas hits with some of Edinburgh’s best contemporary choirs.

Nativity Carol Concert with Edinburgh Churches Together Sunday 3 December

Enter into the Christmas spirit with the Nativity Carol Concert from Edinburgh Churches Together. Join voices with a number of Edinburgh’s church choirs and sing along with traditional Christmas carols and hymns, backed by music from the Salvation Army Band. Bishops and Reverends from across Edinburgh’s churches will lead prayers and religious messages in the run up to Christmas, before a congregation gather to bless the Nativity scene on the top path of West Princes Street Gardens.

SANTA

Santa Paws Saturday 9 December

Bring the whole family together this Christmas with Edinburgh’s Christmas Santa Paws day on Saturday 9 December. Dress up your four-legged little helpers in their sparkly best with a pet-parade and fun and games throughout the day.

Santa Fun Run with When you Wish Upon a Star – Sunday 10 December

Christmas is the season of giving, and what better way to give than with the 19th annual Edinburgh Santa Fun Run & Walk, raising money for When You Wish Upon a Star.

Starting with a festive warm- up in front of the Ross Bandstand, a sled-load of Santas, Elves, and Santa Paws will embark on a 2.5km circuit around West Princes Street Gardens. The fun run will raise funds to help grant the wishes of children aged 4-16 who live with life threatening illnesses. Beginning at 11.00am with a performance from the Stockbridge Pipe Band, supporters will complete two circuits of the gardens before collecting their finishers’ medals.

Registration and a minimum fundraising effort of £10 is required to take part.

Stockbridge Pipe Band. Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

