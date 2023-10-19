Hearts are back in cinch Premiership business at Tynecastle on Sunday (kick-off 14.15) and face a daunting challenge with the visit of pace-setting Celtic.

The Parkhead, side have won 52 of the last 72 meetings between the teams and have won seven and drawn one of their league fixtures so far this term.

Brendan Rodgers’ men are flying high with 22 points while Hearts are fourth in the 12-strong table having won three, drawn two and lost three of their games so far for 11 points. Both sides have played eight games.

Of course, Hearts fans don’t need to be reminded that The Hoops clinched the league title last season at Tynecastle with a 2-0 win and that was on May 7.

Celtic’s first visit to Tynecastle last season resulted in a cracking game with Celtic edged 4-3 and Hearts’ boss Steven Naismith (pictured) will be determined to improve on their home record so far this term which reads played four, won one, drawn two, including the 2-2 result in the recent Derby with Hibs, and lost one.

Rodgers free-scoring squad have claimed 19 goals and lost five while scoring has been touhh for the Jambos with only seven for and five against.

PICTURE: Steven Naismith at training with Hearts at The Oriam by Nigel Duncan

Like this: Like Loading...