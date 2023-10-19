The finalists in ten categories have been announced ahead of the Creative Edinburgh Awards on 17 November at The Biscuit Factory – and tickets are on sale now.

Ola Wojtkiewicz, Executive Director at Creative Edinburgh, said: “We are honoured to be celebrating creatives in our city despite the adverse funding climate and challenging times faced by many freelancers and start ups.

“Our Creative Edinburgh Awards bring much needed collective joy, recognition and a deep sense of pride in Edinburgh’s creative scene.”

This is a party night for Edinburgh’s creative community and the tickets are on sale below through Eventbrite.

The 2023 Creative Edinburgh Awards are supported by partners and sponsors: The Skinny, Creative Informatics, CodeBase, Techscaler, Edinburgh College, Edinburgh Napier University, Barclays Eagle Labs, Caravan of Courage, Walkie Talky Brewing Co and Actiph Water. Creative Edinburgh is generously supported by Creative Scotland, the City of Edinburgh Council and Creative Informatics.

THE SHORTLIST

