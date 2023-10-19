First Minister announces support for disabled children’s charity.

A charity that provides support to disabled children and young people, and their families, is set to receive up to £2 million of future funding.

First Minister Humza Yousaf made the commitment during a visit to The Yard’s head office in Edinburgh where he met children and their families who benefit from the charity and saw the adventure play facilities offered by the centre.

Subject to the outcome of the Scottish Budget process, the Scottish Government will look to provide extra funding to The Yard over the next three financial years.

The First Minister said:

“I am absolutely committed to improving outcomes for disabled children and their families across Scotland. Visiting The Yard has given me a chance to see their outstanding work first-hand, and hear more about the support being provided by the charity.

“I was extremely impressed with the flexible and creative ways in which The Yard are offering services and support to disabled young people and their families, many of whom I know are facing additional and significant challenges.

“I sincerely hope that this vital funding will enable The Yard to grow their services and offer support to more families of young disabled children across Scotland – and I look forward to continuing to engage with The Yard in all of their family support centres in Edinburgh, Fife and Dundee.”

Chief Executive of The Yard Celine Sinclair said: “We are absolutely thrilled that First Minister has committed to working with us to grow our services in Scotland. This announcement is transformational for disabled children and their families, and we look forward to working with our partners to ensure that our children get the support they need to get the best start in life and thrive.”

