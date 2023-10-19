After its world premiere at the Alphabetti Theatre in Newcastle, FLIP! a powerful new satire is heading to Edinburgh’s Summerhall.

Written by critically acclaimed writer Racheal Ofori (Black Ops, Portrait, I Used To Be Famous) and directed by Evening Standard Future Theatre Award winner 2021 Emily Aboud (Lady Dealer, SPLINTERED, Pink Lemonade), it probes what it means to live freely under the shadow of social media encroaching on every aspect of our lives, and asks how can we be our authentic selves in a world of algorithms intent on proving just how disposable we all are.



Meet Carleen and Crystal, the influencers with cultural commentary that will have you in stitches! Love them or hate them, there’s no stopping their fast-growing online following.



Offline, Carleen has her reservations about their cyber personas, but she idolises Crystal and would follow her anywhere…even to FLIP!, the new social media giant that has everyone hooked – and Carleen and Crystal are no exception; especially when it seems that their videos could make them famous.



Superstardom, followers, fame, influence, money: it’s all just one click away. FLIP! is the answer to everything they’ve ever dreamed of. But is it too good to be true?



Leah St Luce (9 to 5 The Musical Savoy, Jack and the Beanstalk Lyric Hammersmith, Beautiful – The Carole King Musical UK & Ireland Tour) will play Carleen, and Jadesola Odunjo (School Girls; or, The African Mean Girls Play Lyric Hammersmith, You Netflix) will play Crystal.



The play, which is a Fuel production in association with Alphabetti Theatre, is heading to Summerhall from 31 October – 4 November.

https://www.summerhall.co.uk/sh-event/flip/2023-11-01/



Rehearsals showing Flip! by Racheal Ofori @ Bush Studio Theatre. A Fuel production featuring Leah St Luce and Jadesola Odunjo. Directed by Emily Aboud.©Tristram Kenton

