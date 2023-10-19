SCORE Scotland, a n Edinburgh charity which supports families and young people from ethnic minority communities, have received a donation of £10,606 from the Morrisons Foundation.

The support from the charitable arm of the supermarket will ensure that activities, such as sewing groups, day trips and training opportunities can be provided to disadvantaged BAME women, who would otherwise not have the opportunity to take part in such activities.

Fatima Mohammed, Mental Health Project Coordinator at SCORE Scotland said: “We are delighted to receive the Morrisons Foundation grant! This grant will make a huge and positive impact in the empowerment and improving the mental health of BME women in the community through running social activities and teaching them new skills to develop confidence and ambitions and most importantly improve their mental wellbeing and sense of belonging.”

David Scott, Morrisons Foundation Trustee said: “It’s great to be able to support such a worthy cause in our community. The support that SCORE Scotland provides to families and the work they do to promote inclusion and tackle racism is invaluable.”

Based in the WHALE Learning Centre in Wester Hailes, SCORE Scotland works with partners to address the causes of racism and provides support to families and young people who struggle with its effects. Their goal is to strengthen communities and to enable people to take an active and full part in community life. Anyone who needs their support or would like to find our more about their services are welcome to visit the charity, call on 0131 442 2341 or email on info@scorescotland.org.uk

The Morrisons Foundation was set up by Morrisons supermarket in 2015 and awards grants for charity projects which help improve people’s lives. Since launching, over £40 million has been donated to hundreds of charities in England, Scotland and Wales.

https://www.morrisonsfoundation.com/

