The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) is asking everyone to stay away from the coast and to consider the dangers the expected storm could bring in the next day or two.

Red, amber and yellow weather warnings have been issued by the Met Office for certain regions of Scotland. Winds are forecast to exceed 70mph and heavy rain expected until Saturday. IN Edinburgh a yellow weather warning comes into effect on Friday morning when winds are expected to pick up.

Storm Babet poses a safety risk to those visiting the coast and the lifesaving charity is urging the public to exercise extreme caution, particularly along exposed cliffs, seafronts and piers.

Michael Avril, RNLI Regional Water Safety Lead Scotland, said: ‘The forecasted strong winds along with heavy rain are likely to cause very dangerous conditions on our coastlines around Scotland.

‘The RNLI is advising people in Scotland not to visit the coast during this time in order to stay safe. It is a possibility that by being too close to water and cliff edges in these conditions could knock you off your feet or wash you into the sea. It is not worth risking your life.

‘If you see someone else in danger in the water at the coast, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard. If inland, call 999 and ask for the appropriate emergency service. Advise them to float to live and don’t go in the water yourself – you will end up in difficulty too.’

The RNLI advice is:

• Do not visit stormy, wintery seas and cliff edges

• Follow emergency service advice around essential travel

• Please do not take risk by putting yourself, family, friends and rescue services in danger by visiting the coast.

• In an emergency call 999 and ask for the emergency services

Like this: Like Loading...