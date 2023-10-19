Zander Clark has derived a huge boost in gaining his first cap for Scotland in France in mid-week. At the same time, Craig Gordon, is closing in on the date when he can be in contention for the starting slot at Tynecastle.

Head coach Steven Naismith sees that becoming an issue nearer the end of the year, almost 12 months from the double leg break suffered by Gordon at Dundee United.

Currently, he is pleased for Clark who, said the coach, had paid his dues for Scotland manager Steve Clarke and the Tartan team in the recent past by being part of the squad and being patient before making his debut in Lille.

Gordon is working hard in training but Naismith said the veteran goalkeeper needs game time to sharpen his game as he continues his rehabilitation from the serious injury.

He added: “Craig is now consistently training, which is brilliant, and he is one of the experienced group who has had an unbelievable career and that experience and knowledge being on the pitch is good.

“Some of the boys who have come in have not trained with him so they now get to see his qualities and where he has been and that brings respect for him from those guys, but it is good for him (Gordon), good for us and this international break has been good for everybody who is in and around the squad.”

Irvine-born Naismith believes it is realistic for Gordon, who is 41 on December 31, to be considered for the European Championships in Germany next summer and he added: “Now, he is at the stage of getting minutes and we just need to get games for him to play in and build those minutes up.”

Naismith, who was a previously member of Steve Clarke’s coaching staff before he was installed in his current role at Tynecastle, said that for Zander to have 45 minutes on the pitch in France was a massive moment.

He added: “In his (Zander’s) interview after the game you can see how proud he was and, from being in the situation of being on the fringes to make your Scotland debut is a massive thing.

“It is credit to him and Liam Kelly, for that matter, because both of them have been in a lot of squads and, if you like, have done their apprenticeship, they turn up, they are on call when needed and they are team players.

“You just have to look at the reaction from the rest of the squad about them getting their debut and it is fantastic for them. Zander has been there, he has sacrificed a lot to be in camps and not got a lot of reward individually.

“But he has been around a brilliant group (of players) and hopefully he can be part of the group which goes to Europe. On a personal note he deserves it and I am delighted for him.”

Naismith conceded that there is a decision to made over the selection of Gordon or Clark at one point but added: “We are not at that stage yet. Craig still needs to get through consistently training and games and the demand there is the next challenge for him.

“How is he going to feel after playing 45 minutes? How is he going to feel after playing two 45 minutes in a week and then train and then go into 90-minute games, so we have still a period of time but, if there are decisions to make, I will make them, I am comfortable with that.”

The 37-year-old coach added: “We have three fantastic, experienced goalkeepers here that are all comfortable and understand the nature of football, the nature of being in a squad and where they are all at. The time will come when I have a decision to make but it is not something I am worrying about.”

Celtic are the next visitors to Tynecastle on Sunday (kidk-off 14.15) and The Bhoys will have a restricted number of fans at the game. Naismith said that the restricted number will not be that much of an advantage to his men.

He said: “First and foremost, us, as a club, need to look after our fans. Constistently, over the past six or seven years, there has been a growth in the club in every department, the business side, the stadium, the club are looking to progress and develop as much as they can.

“The fans have grown and grown and when we have a fantastic stadium why would we not want to pack it out with our own fans? Every individual looks after themselves and we, as a club, have to look after ourselves.”

PICTURE: Zander Clark training at Tynecastle courtesy of David Mollison

