The acts being promoted at Summerhall on Thursday create a packed Fringe programme which the venue will host from 3 to 27 August.

There is music, theatre, dance, and visual art in the mix, and two thirds of the programme is led by women and/or gender nonconforming people. The venue says it is presenting work “exploring themes of human connection, Queerness, racism, colonialism and joy”. And the list of shows, acts and performers appearing in the “mad, magical building” is long.

The artist who performed on Thursday morning was a woman dressed up to look like a giant vulva, all somehow totally unsurprising to the press at the Fringe launch. Berlin’s Aurora Nova returns with Growler/Where Ye From. Growler is an 82-year-old, drum-banging, shamanic vulva storyteller who is ready to tell the audience every thought that flashes in front of her eyes (and did).

There are international acts from Finland, Taiwan, South Korea, Iceland, Latinx America, Poland, and Denmark. And there are works exploring identity, human connection, racism. colonialism, the immigrant experience and many overarching Queer themes.

Among the music programme Kathryn Joseph, Auntie Flo and Eyes of Others will be just a very few of the acts who appear live. Nothing Ever Happens Here, alongside Summerhall’s long standing collaborators: 432 Presents, World Headquarters, DF Concerts, Jamie Pettinger at EHFM, and Nick Herd at Braw Gigs, have a bumper-edition of artists to get audiences dancing.

Summerhall is not like any of the other Fringe venues. It has a reputation for being more daring, and just more everything, and it prides itself in being a year-round venue rather than an August pop up.

Summerhall Chief Executive, Sam Gough, said in his opening remarks: “Summerhall we feel is so important to the infrastructure the Fringe. It continues to be that safe space that allows and encourages all artists to experiment to take those risks, tell their stories and share their experiences. For some Summerhall is the start of their career and their journey. But for many it’s a home, it’s a place to return to in order to be amongst similar minded creative practitioners and friends, all of whom trust us to look after them and give them that vital platform for their work.

“Among the headline grabbing topics always the escalating cost of living and the price of accommodation. We are under no illusion how hard it is. But amongst all this noise, we still have artists to support we still have audiences to provide a rich programme for, and if we lose sight of who the Fringe is for the artists may stop coming. We have to support those who make the Fringe the Fringe and it is those that we should be projects protecting and nurturing”

We were greeted this morning by Dee Mulroney performing the act which she has also created, Growler /Where Ye From? The 82-year-old shamanic vulva will not be to everyone’s taste, and that is part of the beauty of Summerhall. Some of their acts will shock you, others will entertain you and some will make you cry.

The management at Summerhall are placing the artists front and centre in their minds. They have introduced the Support the Artist Ticket Scheme – an option which would add £2 to each ticket – and that additional sum will go to the artists with no fees or commission.

There is also the Lanyard drinks scheme which will make small batch hand-crafted gin and beer from Pickering’s Gin and Barney’s Beer available to performers and workers.

Sam Gough said: “All performers and all staff from all venues across the city Big or small, can show their lanyard and staff pass and enjoy responsibly of course.”

Summerhall Surgeries’ will provide opportunities for artists to share unfinished work amongst their peers and the industry, both local and international, and have an opportunity to feedback discuss and make sure their ideas are ready before committing to a Fringe run.

Summerhall’s visual arts programme is bustling with work for both the Festival itself, alongside Summerhall’s permanent exhibitions. Curated by Samantha Chapman and Scott Hunter, Synthesis was the result of an international cultural exchange programme between Scottish-based artists Oana Stanciu and Danielle Macleod, and Japanese artists Gak Yamada and Yuichiro Higashi. A diverse exhibition of Female Artists responding to the theme of ‘Women, Art & Inequality’, There Is Something In The Way challenges linear conventions in collaboration and in dismantling ongoing barriers faced by women artists.

Tickets on sale from Thursday 5 May via summerhall.co.uk

Pick up a programme at Summerhall, 1 Summerhall, EH9 1PL and it will be online from 5 May. For now a full list of the shows is below – and we hope to bring you our selections soon.

Full theatre programme

A Spectacle of Herself, Laura Murphy

Bird, Amina Khayyam Dance Company

You & Me, Amina Khayyam Dance Company

An Alternative Helpline for The End of The World, Katrine Turner

An Interrogation, Ellie Keel Productions. Written by Jamie Armitage

Anything That We Wanted To Be, Adam Lenson

Arcade, Darkfield

Bacon, HFH Productions

Bakla, max Percy + Friends

Blub Blub, Trunk Theatre Project

Blizzard, Emily Woof

Chicken, Sunday’s Child

Club Life, Fred Deakin

Creepy Boys, Scantily Glad Theatre

Distant Memories of the Near Future, David Head

Do Rhinos Feel Their Horns or Can They Not See Them Like How We Can’t See Our Noses?, Gangguan!

Concerned Others, Tortoise in a Nutshell

Eclipse: Kill The Cop Inside Your Head, Subira Joy

Eclipse: OommoO, Lula Mebrahtu

Eclipse: Pilot, Eclipse Theatre Company

Eclipse: Marvellous and the Sunshine City Boys, Eclipse Theatre Company

Eclipse: Siapa Yang Bawa Melayu Aku Pergi? (Who Took My Malay Away?), Faizal Abdullah

Eclipse: Waiting For A Train At A Bus Station, Mwansa Phiri

Eclipse: Weathervanes, Jian Yi in Association with Summerhall

Fool’s Paradise, Britt Plummer

Good Morning, Faggi, Perplex Theatre Company

Grief Lighting: A Satire in 78 Slides, Paper Mouth + Wicked Good Productions

Growler / Where Ye From?, Aurora Nova

Gub Smacked, Leyla Josephine & Colin Bramwell

Gunter, Dirty Hare

Gusla, Lubuski Teatr

Help Yourself, Emma Ruse Productions, Jess Brodie and Victoria Bianchi

Her Green Hell, TheatreGoose

Helios, Wright&Grainger

High Steaks, Elonia Productions

Horizon Showcase: The Talent, Action Hero and Deborah Pearson

Horizon Showcase: The Trauma Show, Demi Nandhra

Horizon Showcase: Always Already, Haranczak / Navarre Performance Projects

Horizon Showcase: A Crash Course in Cloudspotting, Raquel Meseguer Zafe / Unchartered Collective

Horizon Showcase: Bodies, Ray Young

Hysterical, Olivia Hall and Carrie Rudzinski

James Rowland: Piece of Work, Attic

iCON, Sian Clarke

Klanghaus: Darkroom, KlangHaus

Klanghaus: InHaus, KlangHaus

Lightning Ridge, Catherine Wheels

Lorenzo, Ben Target and Soho Theatre

Lovefool, National Theatre of Luxembourg

Mass Effect, HIMHERANDIT Productions

Nomad, Gözde Atalay & Tucan Riot

Nan, Me & Barbara Pravi, Hannah Maxwell

Oat Milk & Honey, MO-KO Piano & Circus

Oh My Heart, Oh My Home, Casey Jay Andrews

Playing Latinx, Guido Garcia Lueches & MarianaMalena Theatre

Ramalama Ding Dong, Roshi Nasehi

Sad, Brigitte Aphrodite & Quiet Boy

Sensuous Governing, Sisters Hope

Rewind, Ephemeral Ensemble

Sea Words, Olly Gully in association with NTA Productions

Soldiers of Tomorrow, Aurora Nova presents The Elbow Theatre

Slash, Emily Allan and Leah Hennessey

Summer Camp for Broken People, REcreate Agency and Grace Dickson Productions

Stuntman, SUPERFAN

Terre, Deborah Shaw

The Death & Life Of All Of Us, Victor Esses

The Early Word, John Hegley

The Fish Bowl, Fish Bowl Productions

Wait!, Haddangse

Welcome To The Big Show, Gara

What You See When Your Eyes Are Closed / What You Don’t See When Your Eyes Are Open, Mamoru Iriguchi

The Gods The Gods The Gods, Wright&Grainger

When We Died, Alexandra Donnachie and Carbon Theatre

Who Killed My Father, Surrogate Productions

Will Pickvance: First Piano On The Moon, Will Pickvance

Without Sin, Without Sin

You Are Going To Die, Adam Scott-Rowley

First Thing (Work in Progress by Daniel Kitson), Daniel Kitson

Polko, Angus Harrison

England & Son, HOME Manchester & Tin Cat Entertainment

Salty Irina, Broccoli Arts

Lady Dealer, Grace Dickson Productions

The Last Show Before We Die, Hotter Project

Heart, Jade Anouka

Strategic Love Play, Paines Plough, Soho Theatre, Belgrade Theatre, in association with Landmark Theatre

Bullring Techno Makeout Jamz, Ellie Keel Productions and Paines Plough

Later, Paines Plough and Friends

Full dance programme

A Couple of Humans, From Start to Finnish in association with Tsuumi Dance Theatre

Elvis Died of Burgers, BLINK Dance Theatre

Insomniac’s Fable, Agit-Cirk with Makeshift Company

Party Scene, THISISPOPBABY

Papillon, Helen Simard & We All Fall Down Interdisciplinary Creations

Taiwan Season: The Way Back, The Way Back

Taiwan Season: World in a Word, Double & Cross Theater Group

The (Hong) Kong Girls, PK Wong, Alice Ma & Justyne Li

Woodhill, LUNG and The North Wall

Full live music programme

Kathryn Joseph

Mull Historical Society + Very Special Guests: Randolph’s Leap

We Were Promised Jetpacks

Lost Map 10th Anniversary Party

Breabach

Rebecca Vasmant Ensemble

Withered Hand

Soul Foundation

Deafheaven

An Evening of Joy with Francis Daulerio, Louis Abbott, Kris Drever & More

Thumpasaurus

London Astrobeat Orchestra

BC Camplight

Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours with The Transatlantic Ensemble

Buck Meek

Michael Head & The Red Elastic Band

Optimo Espacio w/t Eyes of Others

Magic Nostalgia

Club Sylkie

Femergy

Auntie Flo – Live Set

249’s Ramshackle Queer Party For All

Messenger Sound System

MICROSTERIA

Full visual arts programme

SYNTHESIS, Oana Stanciu, Danielle Macleod, Gak Yamada and Yuichiro Higashiji

Weathervanes, Jian Yi in association with Summerhall

Makeshift, Nicky Hodge, Paul Keir, Alan Shipway

There Is Something In The Way, Angela Ford Lubna Kerr, Edyta Majewska and Gail McLintock + Scottish Female Creatives

Kiosk, Charlie Stiven

Still Moving, Owen Normand

Sam Gough CEO of Summerhall presents the Fringe programme

Tom Forster Fringe Producer at Summerhall

Jamie Sutherland presents the music programme

The inimitable Robert McDowell who owns Summerhall and who will be attending his 42nd Fringe

Dee Mulrooney as Growler

