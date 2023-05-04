Police are appealing for information after a robbery in Granton on Wednesday 3 May 2023.

Around 10.45 pm, a 59-year-old man was sitting at the bus stop in Granton Square, between West Granton Road and West Harbour Road, when he was approached by a man who threatened him with a knife and stole his rucksack containing a laptop and personal items.

The suspect is described as black, in his 20s, 5 ft 9 in tall, of skinny build and wearing a black hoodie tied tightly around his face, and he ran off towards Granton Crescent Park.

Detective Constable Cam McDonald, Costorphine CID, said: “I would ask anyone who was in the area and who either saw the robbery or a man fitting the description in the area between 10.30 pm and 10.45 pm to get in touch with police.

“I’d also be keen to hear from anyone driving in that area around the time, if they have dash-cam, to check it in case it has captured any footage that may assist our investigation.”

Information can be passed to police via 101 quoting reference number 4484 of Wednesday, 3 May 2023 or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Photo: © 2022, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Like this: Like Loading...